Spouts Pointed for the Pike

West Cork Vintage Ploughing and Threshing Association will run their annual working day on Sunday the 27th of July.

The popular event, now in its 11th year has gone from strength to strength and will be hosted by Darren and Caroline Buttimer, the Pike, Clonakilty.

Thirty acres of grass is to be cut on the day by harvesters older than 30yrs, while both vintage and classic tractors will take care of trailer duties.

The silage plots will cater for single and double chop, precision and self-propelled harvesters.

Other action includes four acres of winter barley to be put to the knife by vintage combine harvesters, along with vintage ploughing, as well as a static display of tractors and cars.

The ever-popular musician Derek Burke will be providing entertainment on the day, with a bouncy castle and sand pit catering for young children.

However, it is not an all vintage and classic affair with tractor and machinery dealers displaying a selection of their latest kit.

Some well-known social media personalities will also be in attendance with ‘The Sheep Shepard’ and ‘Twisty the Lamb’ looking forward to a meet and greet, and West Corks ‘The Angry Welder’ showcasing some of his products.

Most importantly, the event is a charity fundraiser with Marymount Hospice, Down Syndrome Cork Field of Dreams, and Bandon AFC & GAA All-Stars this year’s chosen beneficiaries.

Tickets will also be available at the event for the associations raffle with a top prize of a 5000 euro holiday voucher.

West Cork Vintage Ploughing and Threshing Association would like to thank their main sponsor, Lisvard Co-Op, ahead of the big day.

Registration on the morning from 10am with the event officially launched by world champion ploughman Ger Coakely of Reenascreena at 12pm.

The event will be signposted while the Eircode P85NC43 will take you straight to the gate.