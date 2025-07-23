‘Take Care’ leaflet to help manage arthritis

MINISTER of State Micheal Healy-Rae has launched Take Care – Protect your joints, protect your farm life – a joint publication from Teagasc and Arthritis Ireland.

The resource offers guidance to farmers on recognising, preventing, and managing arthritis; a condition that affects one-in-five people in Ireland and is the leading cause of disability nationwide.

The publication was developed by Maebh Coyle, health information officer at Arthritis Ireland, alongside Dr John McNamara and Francis Bligh, health and safety specialists at Teagasc.

Minister Healy-Rae emphasised the importance of supporting farmers in maintaining their health and well-being.

‘This leaflet provides invaluable advice to the farming community on recognising and managing symptoms of arthritis,’ he said.

‘The content in the leaflet is based on the latest research findings and sets out useful strategies and pointers on how to minimise the likelihood of developing arthritis, and reducing the impact of the disease.’

Data from the Teagasc National Farm Survey highlights musculoskeletal diseases (MSDs) as a major cause of disability among farmers, leading to reduced income and employment.

Alarmingly, over half (57%) of farmers reported losing work days due to MSDs, with more than one in five (22%) losing 15 or more days due to ailments affecting the back, spine, neck, shoulders, hips, and hands.

Gráinne O’Leary, chief executive at Arthritis Ireland, said the leaflet would help ‘farmers and their families to take proactive steps in managing symptoms and reducing the risk of further deterioration to joints while continuing to work’.

Dr McNamara pointed out that farmers can apply the ‘Take Care’ framework as a simple yet effective reminder of the essential steps to protect their joints:

T: Think about the way you do things on the farm.

A: Aim to build in more structured activity into your routine.

K: Keep communication as open and honest as possible.

E: Engage with Arthritis Ireland for vital services and support.

C: Care for yourself as well as you care for your farm (and others).

A: Always remember that small changes can make a big difference.

R: Recognise the symptoms.

E: Educate yourself about arthritis and lifestyle advice.

The Take Care leaflet is now available through Arthritis Ireland (www.arthritisireland.ie) or Teagasc.