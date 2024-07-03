Call to prepare for loss of derogation ‘throwing in towel’

THE differing outlook on the future of farming has been in focus in Leinster House, where Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard has accused Cork South West TD Holly Cairns of ‘throwing in the towel’ on the nitrates derogation, while the Social Democrats leader warned the Government is being reckless by not preparing for a possible loss of derogation.

Sen Lombard was reacting to a Dáil exchange between Deputy Cairns and the Taoiseach Simon Harris.

Deputy Cairns said she fears the Government is ‘leading farmers to a cliff edge again’ regarding derogations.

Deputy Cairns was speaking in Leinster House earlier this month following the publication of an EPA report which suggested there was no improvement in water quality despite the great efforts which have been made in Irish agriculture circles. She fears that farmers could be making huge efforts which will go unrewarded in Europe, and that Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue is making a mistake by not preparing for this eventuality.

‘The minister said he is not even contemplating a scenario in which Ireland loses its derogation,’ she said.

‘How can a minister proudly declare that he is not going to plan for what is a very, very likely outcome? We all know that agricultural runoff is primarily responsible for damaging water quality and biodiversity. It’ a reality the Government must face up to.

‘The EPA report showed no overall improvement in quality despite efforts and time is running out to fix that. Taoiseach you know the derogation can’t last so why is your Government pretending otherwise, denying, reality and leading farmers to a cliff edge again will only devastate more family farms. When is the Government going to do its job and help support these derogation farmers to change theirs?’

But Sen Lombard criticised Deputy Cairns. ‘It’s very concerning to hear a TD from Cork South West throwing in the towel regarding derogation, particularly when the majority of derogation farmers in this area retained the 250 derogation,’ said Sen Lombard.

‘The Taoiseach is correct when he says the position of the Irish government is to retain derogation and it is very concerning to hear the leader of the Social Democrats confirm that this is not a position that her party would take if they were in government.

‘It is not an either or situation – improve water quality or retain derogation. We must work to improve water quality while we also retain derogation.’

Nevertheless Sen Lombard, speaking in the Seanad, said he was ‘fearful’ in the wake of the EPA report, and in a challenging environment where milk production has been slashed in 2024.

In the Seanad, he said that farmers have taken 33 different measures in a bid to improve water quality and said that use of chemical nitrogen was down 30% in the last 24 months alone, ‘and still unfortunately water quality hasn’t improved.

‘I’m fearful of where the industry is going to go. I’m fearful of where our cooperative movements are going to go. I’m fearful for where our rural environment is going to go regarding the economic impact.’

He called on Minister McConalogue to outline to the Oireachtas how the industry will be protected going forward.