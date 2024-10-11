Southern Star Ltd. logo
Farming & Fisheries

Busy month in store for Macra

October 11th, 2024 7:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

Busy month in store for Macra Image
Eabha O Donovan, Oonagh Healy, Ciara Forbes, Tomás White, Tara McCarthy, and Nikola Belogrudova at the relaunch meeting of Dunmanway Macra last month. Dunmanway Macra is holding a charity quiz in aid of West Cork Rapid Response on Wednesday, October 11th at 8pm in the Southern Bar, Dunmanway.

Carbery Macra has an exciting line-up of events this October, offering something for everyone in the community. Here’s some of the events taking place across the region. 

Dunmanway Macra Quiz – October 11th

Join Dunmanway Macra for a charity quiz in aid of West Cork Rapid Response on Wednesday, October 11th at 8 pm in the Southern Bar, Dunmanway. Entry is €20 per team of four, and all are welcome to come along for a fun evening supporting a great cause.

Bantry Macra Dance – October 19th

Bantry Macra is hosting a dance on Saturday, October 19th in the Westlodge Hotel, Bantry, starting at 9pm. This promises to be a fantastic night, open to everyone, with a great music  line-up planned.

Innishannon Macra Grassland Talk – October 10th 

Innishannon Macra, in collaboration with Cork Grassland Services, will host a Sustainable Grassland Management talk on Tuesday, October 10th at 8pm in Innishannon Hall. Topics will include new technology, 2024 grass covers, and winter preparation for closing. All are welcome to attend.

For more updates, keep an eye on Carbery Macra’s social media.

*****

