Busy month in store for Macra

Carbery Macra has an exciting line-up of events this October, offering something for everyone in the community. Here’s some of the events taking place across the region.

Dunmanway Macra Quiz – October 11th

Join Dunmanway Macra for a charity quiz in aid of West Cork Rapid Response on Wednesday, October 11th at 8 pm in the Southern Bar, Dunmanway. Entry is €20 per team of four, and all are welcome to come along for a fun evening supporting a great cause.

Bantry Macra Dance – October 19th

Bantry Macra is hosting a dance on Saturday, October 19th in the Westlodge Hotel, Bantry, starting at 9pm. This promises to be a fantastic night, open to everyone, with a great music line-up planned.

Innishannon Macra Grassland Talk – October 10th

Innishannon Macra, in collaboration with Cork Grassland Services, will host a Sustainable Grassland Management talk on Tuesday, October 10th at 8pm in Innishannon Hall. Topics will include new technology, 2024 grass covers, and winter preparation for closing. All are welcome to attend.

For more updates, keep an eye on Carbery Macra’s social media.