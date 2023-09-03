BIG WINNERS: Top prizes at Skibb Show

Anthony Burns, Union Hall with his bull which took second prize at Skibbereen Mart’s Weanling Show and Sale, with Pat Joe O’Brien of O’Brien Haulage (sponsor) and Donal Crowley of Skibbereen Mart. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Michael and Danny Coughlan, Caheragh with their heifer which took second prize at the Skibbereen Mart Weanling Show and Sale, with Clodagh Shannon of West Cork Distillers (sponsor) and Donal Crowley of Skibbereen Mart. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
John Hayes, Drimoleague whose animal took first prize in the Bull Class at Skibbereen Mart’s Weanling Show and Sale, with Pat Joe O’Brien, O’Brien Haulage (sponsor) and Donal Crowley of Skibbereen Mart. (Photo: Anne Minihane)