Farming & Fisheries BIG WINNERS: Top prizes at Skibb Show September 3rd, 2023 10:00 AM By Southern Star Team

At the Weanling Show and Sale at Skibbereen Mart was James Delaney, Church Cross ,whose animal took 1st prize in the heifer section, with Clodagh Shannon from West Cork Distillers (sponsor) and Donal Crowley of Skibbereen Mart. (Photo: Anne Minihane)