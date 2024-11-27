‘Better Farming’ award honours for local co-ops

CARBERY and Dairygold have both brought home silverware from the FBD Better Farming Awards, which took place in The Heritage Hotel, Killenard last week.

The awards were founded in 2023 to recognize initiatives, research and practices that are helping Irish agriculture meet its economic, social and environmental challenges, and were hosted by Ivan Yates.

Kevin O’Connor of BiOrbic and Enda Buckley of Carbery picked up the Sustainability Leaders award for their work on the Farm Zero C Project at Shinagh Farms.

THE Farm Zero C project at Shinagh Farm Estates in Bandon has seen reductions of carbon emissions of 27% since testing began.

The project was established in 2020 with the intention of producing a model for a climate neutral dairy farm.

Shinagh Dairy Farm was set up in 2011 as part of a joint programme between Teagasc and Carbery. The programme plans to show, using world-leading technology, that dairying on a grass-based system can be profitable and sustainable.

Meanwhile Dairygold picked up the gong for Best Large Sustainable Food Producer or Co-op as well as the Best Incentive Scheme from a Food Producer or Co-op.

Tom and Kathy Barry, tillage farmers from Killavullen, won the Herdwatch Environmental Farmer of the Year award, as well as the Overall FBD Better Farming champion.

Michael Quirk from Aghada won the Lely Innovator Farmer of the Year award. They go beyond the headlines to identify the real difference being achieved by those who are excelling in the various areas of agriculture.

At Ireland’s Climate Change Leadership Awards held in the Royal Marine Hotel, Dun Laoghaire, Dairygold was awarded Food Company of the Year and Manufacturer of the Year on the night as well as being finalists in the Education Provider of the Year category and the Sustainable Transport category.

‘We are incredibly proud of everyone involved in helping us achieve this recognition and we will continue to work together for a sustainable future for Irish agriculture,’ said Dairygold chairperson Seán O’Brien.