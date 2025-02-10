Bandon ploughing association's 80th annual ploughing match results

BANDON ploughing association hosted their 80th annual ploughing match on Sunday 9th February on the lands of Lisa O’Mahony, Tullyland, Bandon.

This was the fourth ploughing match of the 2024/2025 season in the Cork West region and the first of the new year, the competition started at 11am on what was a dry but dull and cold day, it was held on stubble ground.

32 competitors took part on the day and the ground was in good condition.

Katie Hayes, Jer Coakley and Ger Lawlor have all continued their unbroken run of wins in their respective classes this season adding to their previous wins last year in Kilbrittain, Clonakilty and Cahermore.

There was a big crowd of spectators supporting the event and everyone enjoyed the day.

Here are the top three results and their marks for the competitors in each class.

Senior Conventional: 1st Jim Grace 112, 2nd Kieran Coakley 111, 3rd Stanley Deane 102

Intermediate Conventional: 1st Ger Kirby 103, 2nd Jackie O’Driscoll 90

U28 Conventional: 1st James Jennings 99, 2nd Noel Nyhan 97

U21 Conventional: 1st Katie Hayes 107

Macra: 1st Eibher O’Farrel 76

Ladies Conventional: 1st Ellen Nyhan 105

Standard 3 furrow: 1st Kevin O’Driscoll 96, 2nd Matthew Coakley 86, 3rd Cyril Maguire 73

Senior Reversible: 1st Jer Coakley 130, 2nd Liam O’Driscoll 128, 3rd Tommy McCarthy 109

U28 Reversible: 1st Eugene O’Donovan 78

Standard 3 Furrow Reversible: 1st Ger Lawlor 84, 2nd Patrick Buckley 67, 3rd Willie Lyons 65

Hydraulic Vintage: 1st John O’Neill 91, 2nd Ger Collins 88, 3rd Phelim Cotter 85

Classic Vintage: 1st Leslie Wolfe 38

Trailer Vintage: 1st John Wolfe 81

Single Furrow Vintage: 1st Gordon Jennings 83