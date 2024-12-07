Ballylickey all set to host Macra Christmas party

CARBERY Macra invites everyone to kick off the festive season at our Christmas party on Thursday, December 14th, at 8.30pm in the Ouvane Falls, Ballylickey.

The night features live music from Patrick Triggs and Niamh Downey, finger food, and plenty of fun, it’s one not to be missed! Gather your friends and don’t miss this festive celebration.

Meanwhile the Carbery Senior and Novice Debating Competition takes place on Friday, December 1st, in Clonakilty Parish Hall. Whether you’re experienced or new to debating, this is a great chance to showcase your skills. Senior teams of four and novice teams of three can sign up now, with motions provided 10 days in advance. Don’t miss this exciting opportunity — contact Carbery Macra on social media to join a team today.

On Monday, December 4th, there’s an open invite to come along to the Carbery Young Farmers Development and Rural Youth Event at 7.30pm in The Village Inn, Enniskeane. The evening includes ‘Make the Moove’ and ‘Mind Our Men’, initiatives focusing on mental health

awareness.

You can stay afterwards to support our Movember volunteers during the big shave-off! Join the conversation and help break the stigma around mental health.