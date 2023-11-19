Around 8% of farmers dont have enough winter feed

AROUND one in 12 farmers in the south-west don’t have adequate winter feed available, the latest Teagasc survey reports.

Teagasc have recently updated the national fodder survey across dairy and drystock farms nationwide, following a provisional survey completed in late June after first cut silage completion.

The updated survey shows that around 82% of farmers in the south-west report having adequate winter feed available. But around 8% are short of winter feeds, with a further 10% facing tight supplies.

The survey forms part of an on-going advisory programme to promote better planning of feed security on livestock farms.

Other results from the survey showed that 16% of farms nationally (predominantly drystock) had fewer animals this year, and approximately 17% had less silage on hand compared to last year. Of the farms identified as being short or at risk of being short of feed, 53% intended to purchase silage, 25% intended to reduce stock, and 23% were planning a combination of both. Just over 5% of farms have tested silage quality to date.

Teagasc survey coordinator Kate McCarthy said a combination of difficult second cuts and an earlier start to silage feeding could put some farmers at risk. ‘These issues could surface next spring if left unchecked, so we encourage farmers to assess their own situation promptly and take action.’