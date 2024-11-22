We’ve lost a true original with passing of Jon Kenny

Southern Star former editor Con Downing shares his memories of his friend, comedian and musician Jon Kenny, who passed away last weekend after a battle with illness

THE world of entertainment has lost a true original with the death last weekend, at the age of 66, of actor, musician and comedian Jon Kenny, who always brought a smile to people’s faces, on or off stage and screen.

I had the pleasure of knowing Jon, a native of Hospital, Co Limerick, for more than four decades in a variety of roles, first meeting him as the manic lead singer of pop-rock band Gimik in the late 1970s. He trained as a dancer, believe it or not, as his career moved from music to comedy and acting, although he often came back to music, for example with his hit reggae version of ‘Spancil Hill’.

However, Jon Kenny was best known for his creation, along with Thurles native Pat Shortt, of the comedy duo D’Unbelievables, who were in their pomp in the 1990s with immersive shows such as One Hell of a Do – which involved lots of audience participation – and other sell-out stage productions as well as hit video releases, selling tens of thousands of units. That decade also brought notable appearances by Jon and Pat in the legendary Channel 4 sitcom Father Ted, still watched by millions to this day.

D’Unbelievables split up at the turn of the century when Jon was first diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was unable to maintain the frenetic pace of their shows. But, he faced his illness bravely, recovered well and eased his way back into stand-up comedy and some acting roles.

He was a fine actor and Druid Theatre Company teamed him up again with Pat Shortt for the Martin McDonagh play The Lonesome West as two feuding bachelor brothers. Jon was also a fervent Munster Rugby fan and our paths crossed from time to time at games, especially during their Heineken Cup glory years.

On stage in recent times, he worked with actors Mary McEvoy, and later Norma Sheahan, in The Matchmaker by John B Keane, which toured the country extensively. He featured again the year before last with Pat Shortt in the Martin McDonagh film The Banshees of Inisheerin.

While he was great craic and never let numerous health problems get the better of him, Jon had a deep and serious side to him that belied his madcap reputation. He was always great company and will be sadly missed by his wife Margy – who must be a candidate for sainthood for putting up with him – son Aran and daughter Laya, his wider family and countless friends and fans.

A family statement summed him up very well: ‘Jon grabbed life and shook it as hard as he could getting every ounce of fun, madness and love from it – his wit, humour, generosity and kindness will outlast his passing,’ adding ‘the memories and stories of those who knew him will be his legend.’

May he rest in peace.