West Cork’s Eve Clague releases new single

West Cork singer-songwriter Eve Clague has released the first single ‘City Lights’ off her debut album Caught in Words, which is out next month.

‘City Lights’ was released on Thursday, October 3rd and is the first taste of her upcoming album which comes out on November 14th.

Over the last two years, Eve has been developing a unique sound that blends acoustic instrumentation with spacey, orchestral elements.

Recorded at Wavetree Studios in Clonakilty, the eight tracks on Caught in Words incorporate drones and atmospheric textures, complementing Eve’s acoustic guitar and voice.

‘I wanted to capture the richness of live instruments playing together and it was an incredibly fun process working with guest musicians to bring each song to life,’ she said.

‘This album is a deeply personal exploration of emotions, blending hurt, love, and frustration. It’s like a criticism of myself and my emotions.’

Eve says she initially titled the album Caught Up in Words due to her struggles with dyslexia — a source of both frustration and growth in her life. ‘I’m glad I settled on Caught in Words especially when the album designer, Megan Clancy, pointed out “In Words” could also be a play on “Inwards”.

That’s exactly how I would describe the album — reflecting on emotions and introspection.’

Eve has performed sold-out shows at Levis’s in Ballydehob, and Prims Bookshop in Kinsale and recently supported Hothouse Flowers at Connolly’s of Leap.

Eve will also perform at Coughlan’s on Douglas Street in Cork city on October 6th.