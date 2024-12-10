West Cork Arts Centre hosts ‘Meshworking’

CREATIVITY, environmental consciousness, and community engagement all merge in a landmark exhibition taking place in West Cork.

Meshworking is taking place at Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre, in partnership with TU Dublin School of Art and Design, and highlights the work of graduates of the pioneering arts programme at Sherkin Island. The exhibition features works by seven graduates of TU Dublin’s pioneering Master’s programme in Art and Environment (MAAE), which is taught on the island.

The exhibition features works by Dianne Curtin, D. Martins, Terry Farnell, Hina Khan, Niamh Seana Meehan, Niamh Ní Chearbhaill, and Fiona Hayes. Using diverse media such as sculpture, sound, virtual reality, and installation, the artists delve into the intricate ‘meshwork’ of organic and inorganic systems shaping contemporary life.

‘We are thrilled to host Meshworking – a showcase of bold and ambitious work by the graduates of this pioneering Master’s programme. Like the renowned BA in Visual Art on Sherkin Island, this new MAAE programme is set to become a cornerstone of artistic and cultural life in West Cork, expanding opportunities not just for island communities but for the entire region,’ said Uillinn director Ann Davoren.

The MA Art and Environment combines virtual learning, interdisciplinary research, and ‘archipelagic thinking’ to encourage students to address critical ecological, social, and political challenges through their art. The programme is supported by an international network of artists and researchers.

‘At a time when our earth systems and political frameworks are so volatile and chaotic, Meshworking gives form to collective experience. Reflecting on themes like bodies of water, oceanic thinking, intersectional environmentalism, and war, the exhibition captures the urgencies and intensities of life in an era defined by climate change,’ said course director Dr Glenn Loughran.

Meshworking runs at Uillinn until December 21st.