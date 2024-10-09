Wasps vs Humans generate a buzz in Clonakilty

BY ELLIE O’BYRNE

De Barras of Clonakilty has always held a special place in the hearts of husband and wife musical duo Linda and Carl Plover. So much so that, during the summer, they held Linda’s 50th birthday party in the popular venue.

But, as might be expected from a couple whose life together is centred around music – their home is full of musical instruments and both their teenage sons play - this was a birthday bash with a difference.

‘We worked on a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s The Chain, with our sons, and with some friends, and we performed it,’ Linda says.

‘We could have picked a simpler song,’ Carl says with a laugh. ‘I had never played the bass before and that’s one of the most iconic basslines in musical history. There’s a part where the band stop and I have to play it on my own. I just about did it!’

As Wasps vs Humans, Carl has made a name for himself on the Irish music scene as a lyricist, vocalist and drummer with his unique and incisive brand of punk poetry.

But in the past year, multi-instrumentalist Linda has re-joined the mix, bringing tin whistle, bodhrán and vocals to their debut full-length album, Scratchcard Empires. It’s not the couple’s first time working on a musical project together: they used to play together under the name Chunky Planet.

‘Playing with Linda again has been a real joy. She brings so much with her vocals and I love the marrying of folk and punk together,’ Carl says.

Having released a single, The Price You Pay, in February, Wasps Vs Humans are now touring Irish venues to promote Scratchcard Empires, and this means an eagerly anticipated return to De Barra’s, for a double header alongside Alan Tobin, one third of West Cork band LOWmountain, who releases his solo work under the moniker of ADT.

‘De Barra’s is a magical place,’ Linda says. ‘Clonakilty is such a creative hub with a lovely community and every time we’ve played here, we have always felt so welcome.’

• Wasps vs Humans/ADT are on in De Barra’s Folk Club, Clonakilty on Thursday October 10th at 8pm. Tickets: debarra.ie/event/wasps-vs-humans-adt/