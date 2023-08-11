Tell me about... New song’s inspiration

Jessica Kennedy is musical director of the West Cork History Festival Concert

What inspired Hope On, Hope Ever?

Hope On, Hope Ever is a song which was written two years ago but could not be performed because of Covid. It’s inspired by HMS Terror and HMS Erebus, the ships whose crew were lost on the Franklin Expedition in tragedy in 1845 in the Canadian Arctic. I was fascinated by the story, as was West Cork History Festival director Victoria Kingston. The story captured the imagination globally, as John Franklin’s wife Lady Jane spent 10 years looking for him but never returned. There’s inspiration from people like Jane Franklin, because she never gave up hope, as well as tragedy. It’s conflicting.

What happened next?

The song is inspired by the accounts of a sledge flag embroidered with Sir John Barrow’s motto ‘Hope On, Hope Ever’ made by Lady Jane Franklin. A replica of the flag has been made for the concert by Tess Leak. Tess is a visual artist and cello player with me in the Vespertine Quintet and my partner in the project. Dr Claire Warrior, curator at the Royal Museum in Greenwich was a huge help and gave us valuable information on the polar expeditions and the involvement of the Inuit people. Some of the songs we will perform are inspired by the Inuit people, others are inspired by explorers from right here in West Cork, like the McCarthys from Kinsale and Patrick Keohane from Courtmacsherry.

Where will it be performed?

It will be performed at the Octagon at Inish Beg. Inish Beg is a magical place. It’s one of the most spiritual places in West Cork. It’s a beautiful venue which many people will never have been to before. It’s near the water and the boathouse. Simon and Victoria Kingston (festival founders) have brought amazing diversity to the West Cork History Festival and are really ahead of their time. There’s lots of other amazing things happening at the festival – field trips, walks, wine tasting. I would say it’s a festival with something for everyone.

How does Hope on, Hope Ever sound?

I would say it’s contemporary. There’s electronic textures, violin, viola, guitar, and vocals. I think this is something everyone will enjoy. Justin Grounds who wrote some of the pieces has recorded them all and played on tracks too. The recordings will be launched on the night of the concert, and will be available to download from then also.

You are obviously fascinated by history as well as music?

I like to look at the human nature side of history. I work in schools a lot with Sam O’Sullivan, and I try to grab people’s imaginations through the music and get people excited by history. Sam used to work as a percussionist with U2. Both of us are passionate about fostering a love of music and exposing young people to music.

Tell us about the second part of the concert, Songs of the Ocean?

It’s a collection of songs with some special musical guests. The set revisits songs from the archives from songwriters like Noel Brazil and Thom Moore. Guests include Billy Kennedy (guitar), Justin Grounds (viola and violin), Susan McManamon (piano), and Sam O’Sullivan (percussion).

• The West Cork History Festival concert takes place at Inish Beg on Saturday August 12th from 8.30pm to 10pm. Tickets €30, see westcorkhistoryfestival.org/booking/