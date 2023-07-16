Tell me about... Fun on the Live Wild podcast

Hilary Rose co-stars as Mairead in The Young Offenders and chats to her co-stars on stage in a live podcast coming to Cork later this month

What’s the reaction been like to the podcast?

‘The Live Wild podcast has been a great success so far and is growing all the time. During the recent filming of season 4 of The Young Offenders, it struck me how close all of the cast members are and how well we gel both on screen and off screen.’

So how did the idea for a live event come about?

‘I felt it would be lovely to share our behind the scenes experience of The Young Offenders with a live audience. And so the Live Wild Podcast in conversation with the cast of The Young Offenders was born! We hope to see you at the Opera House in Cork, Saturday July 22nd for this very special event.’

Is The Young Offenders coming back on TV screens?

The BBC in association with RTÉ have recommissioned the hit comedy for a fourth season from producers Vico Films. Series 2 and 3, filmed back-to-back in 2019, proved massive draws for audiences not only in Ireland and the UK, but across the world.

• The Live Wild podcast live show will see Hilary Rose discuss with her co-stars the making of the series, their favourite funny moments and the ups and downs of life on one of Ireland’s favourite TV shows. All 10 episodes of the Live Wild podcast hosted by Hilary Rose are now available online. Tickets for the show on July 22nd are available at: www.corkoperahouse.ie/