Tell me about... Dunmanway’s new Junior Parkrun

Claire Hurley is race director of the new Dromeena Lawn Junior Parkrun

What is Dromeena Lawn Junior Parkrun?

Junior Parkrun is a free, event for children which takes place every Sunday at 9.30am. The first event took place on August 13th and it will run every Sunday in Dunmanway.

Who is it aimed at?

The Junior Parkrun is aimed at children aged four to 14. They can run – or walk – on their own or parents are welcome to join them if they wish. This is the first junior parkrun in West Cork and we welcome everybody from the area to bring their child down.

Where does it take place?

The run takes place at Dromeena Lawn, which is the official name, but it would be known locally as the Race Field. It’s where the Dunmanway Agricultural Show takes place so there’s plenty of parking. It’s also where the Balla Buidhe races are each year. It’s run on grass with a little bit of trails and will be three and a half laps of the field perimeter.

How do I sign up?

The event runs just like the regular park run for adults. You register online and get a barcode. Once you have your barcode you can rock on. You can register on the day but if it’s busy it may take longer so we recommend registering beforehand. When you cross the line, you’ll get a token, and your time. We would advise first timers to come down from around 9am. The race begins at 9.30am sharp!

• See www.parkrun.ie/dromleenalawn-juniors/