WATCH: Sun and stars come out for Fastnet Film Festival opening

STARS such as Aidan Quinn were present in Schull last night as good weather meant a great crowd gathered to celebrate the beginning of the 14th year of the popular festival.

The American star was joined by James Martin from the Oscar winning film An Irish Goodbye, Catherine Clinch from Oscar-nominated An Cailin Ciún, screenwriter Gerard Stembridge and many more.

Over 300 people gathered in Schull for the launch, according to festival organisers.

This year's festival will see participating guests such as Lenny Abrahamson, Ed Guiney, Eanna Hardwicke, Nancy Harris, Carmel Winters and others descend on Schull for the weekend, while over 200 short films and 10 features will be shown in locations around the West Cork town.

The festival will also feature a focus on Ukrainian film, Irish Day on Cape Clear, while Oscar winning Tom Berkeley and Ross White will be the hosts of the ever-popular film quiz.

For the full schedule, visit www.fastnetfilmfestival.com