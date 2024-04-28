Special outdoor screening for Pat Collins' award-winning film at Fastnet Film Festival

A SPECIAL screening of the award-winning film That They May Face The Rising Sun directed by Pat Collins will be screened on the outdoor screen in the Park in Schull as part of the Fastnet Film Festival.

The screening takes place on on Sunday May 26th, with an introduction from Baltimore-based Pat. The film captures a year in the life of a rural, lakeside community in Ireland in the 1970s, and is an adaptation of the final novel from celebrated Irish novelist John McGahern. The film stars Barry Ward and Anna Bederke in the lead roles, with support from Lalor Roddy, Sean McGinley, Ruth McCabe, and first-time actor Phillip Dolan.

That They May Face the Rising Sun won Best Film at the 2024 Irish Film and Television Awards, and previously won the Best Irish Film at the 2023 Dublin International Film Festival and

All tickets for this year’s festival will go on sale from Friday 3rd May and may be purchased through Eventbrite and at the festival box-office. See www.fastnetfilmfestival.com