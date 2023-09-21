Song in the air this weekend in buzzing Drimoleague

A FEAST of fantastic music and vocal talent will make Drimoleague the place to be this weekend.

The 6th Drimoleague Singing Festival takes place from September 21st to 24th, with headline gigs from Jack L, Susan O’Neill and Iarla Ó Lionáird. The village is readying itself for the annual influx of visitors who come in search of the best singers in contemporary and folk music and the always lively open singing sessions and workshops.

The festival kicks off on Thursday September 21st, where the Drimoleague Inn will host the final of the pub-singing competition – as previewed in The Southern Star last week.

The final will be judged by, amongst others, Iarla Ó Lionáird the internationally respected singer from Coolea. Iarla is the singer in residence at this year’s festival and he will perform a concert himself at St Matthew’s Church on Friday September 22nd with Cormac McCarthy on piano and Matthew Berrill on clarinet as they reimagine some classic songs.

On Saturday morning in the village hall on Main Street Iarla will give a free talk at 11am called “Touchstones Of Song” and be interviewed by Pat Collins about the singers and songs which have influenced him, accompanied by some rare audio recordings.

Saturday’s lunchtime concert in Drimoleague Methodist Church is with legendary sisters Maighread and Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill who will draw on their extensive back catalogue including from legendary groups Skara Brae and The Bothy Band.

Two talented Cork singer-songwriters perform on Saturday afternoon: John Blek plays the Village Hall at 2.30pm while Freddie White plays Upstairs@The Drimoleague Inn at 5pm.

On Saturday night Susan O’Neill will be the highlight supported by talented harper and singer Aisling Urwin.

Open singing sessions will be hosted by the likes of Elle Marie O’Dwyer, Vincent Crowley, Máire Ní Chéileachair and her brother Diarmaid, Thomas McCarthy and Macroom’s Rosie McCarthy.

There will also be singing workshops from Elle Marie O’Dwyer and Micheál Marrinan.

Australian Indigenous singer Jessie Lloyd will give a free concert in the village hall on Sunday at 12.30pm.

There will be a spoken word and song commemoration at the Famine plot in the Old Graveyard and an afternoon concert with Noriana Kennedy of The Whileaways at the Pod Páirc at the Top of the Rock.

The closing concert takes place in the All Saints Church –Kildare baritone Jack L will bring a touch of theatre with his brilliant live show, taking place on Sunday at 7.30pm.

There’s something for everyone in the festival, with the whole community involved. On Saturday at 2pm there’s a singalong at Fairfield Nursing Home; on Thursday local schoolchildren are joining John Spillane for a singalong, while there is a song-sharing session in the Pod Páirc on Thursday at midday with ‘The Five – a new Cork group featuring Mary Callaghan, Tess Leak, Eithne O’Mahony, Simone O’Rourke, and Susan McManamon.

A festival with the community at its heart and an international twist - full details of all events are on www.drimoleaguesingingfestival.ie where tickets can be purchased and tickets are also available in Collins Centra and the Drimoleague Pharmacy.