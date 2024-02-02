Skibbereen all set for trad festival on 'new' bank holiday weekend

BY MARY McCARTHY

SPRING is a new beginning. And for the first time, Skibbereen Trad Fest is happening over the St Brigid’s bank holiday weekend.

The festival It takes place in all five pubs of the town and The Eldon Hotel from February 2nd to 4th, according to William O’Brien of The Corner Bar.

‘It’s organised by the Skibbereen publicans and sponsored by Guinness, there will be a band in every pub every night starting around 4pm until closing time,’ said William.

‘The entertainment will be pure Irish music. And the best part is that all events are free.’

This is not only about events taking place in pubs, singing and dancing will form part of the activities by Skibbereen Comhaltas members and Comhaltas Óg Singers’ Club on The Bridge in Skibbereen on Sunday, February 4th at 2.30pm.

‘The music scene is healthy in Ireland and many have learned to play musical instruments,’ William said.

‘Something is happening. Skibbereen Trad Fest will be great for the buzz, the activity, and meeting people.’

St Brigid’s is a new bank holiday weekend that was introduced by the Government two years ago. The number of bank holidays in Ireland was behind the rest of Europe.

‘There is nothing quite like a bank holiday weekend,’ said William. ‘However, it appears some people do not seem to know about this one. It has not taken off like the other bank holidays.’

One reason for February being chosen was that there is a long gap between Christmas and St Patrick’s Day, and after the dull winter months, it is important to have something to look forward to that brings enjoyment.

Music lifts the people and has its following.

‘Skibbereen Trad Fest is for those who want to come out on these nights to listen to music. It is there for them to be both an uplifting and a relaxing occasion. It also provides an opportunity to meet people home on holidays. If it takes off, hopefully, this will be an annual event.’

Main acts include Two Time Polka and Paddy Boys. Two Time Polka will appear in The Tanyard and Eldon Hotel and Paddy Boys will also appear in The Eldon Hotel.

All other pubs of the town: The Corner Bar, The Ilen Bar, Horse and Hound, and Annie May’s will host music from UCC Trad Soc. The Singers’ Club takes place in The Corner Bar on Friday, February 2nd.