Skibb preparing for All-Ireland finals

Skibbereen Theatre Society are preparing for the All-Ireland One-Act Finals with their play Dead Man’s Bells by Méabh de Brún.

The finals will be held in The Moat Club in Naas from December 6th to 8th. The qualifying journey took them to five regional drama festivals, where they won four in Goresbridge, West Waterford, Cork, and West Cork.

The play is directed by Hilda Hegarty assisted by Facthna O’Driscoll. Gearoid Mac Eoin is responsible for lighting and sound assisted by Jack Marks. Barty Connolly is stage assistant. The stars of the show playing three sisters are Niamh Woods, Breda Herlihy and Maura Cunningham. They have been praised on their performances and indeed Niamh Woods won overall best actor in West Waterford drama festival.

The play is described as a dark comedy where the three sister’s intermingling narrative brings the audience on a journey of the misdeeds of their brother, the family farm that’s up for grabs, and the actions they felt driven too.