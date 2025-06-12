‘Simply the Best’ for Skibbereen!

REBECCA O’Connor, the world’s number one Tina Turner tribute act is bringing her amazing stage show to Skibbereen this Saturday night for a special fundraiser in aid of Skibbereen Geriatric Society.

Rebecca’s show has been personally endorsed by Tina Turner herself, and there’s more – the man behind the production is none other than Dennis Dunstan, former manager of Fleetwood Mac and personal manager of Mick Fleetwood.

After decades of working with rock legends, Dennis saw something exceptional in Rebecca O’Connor – a performer who doesn’t just imitate Tina, but channels her essence in a way that leaves audiences breathless.

Rebecca will deliver her flawless renditions of Turner’s greatest hits at the West Cork Hotel, Skibbereen this Saturday, and the show comes hot on the heels of her recent sold-out tours of Australia, Africa, Barbados and Europe where audiences were astounded with her performances.

Rebecca tours with a world class band of rock musicians and amazing dancers, who she affectionately calls her ‘Rebeccettes’, and this show rocks from start to finish with such iconic hits as Nutbush City Limits, Proud Mary, River Deep Mountain High, Private Dancer and of course the anthemic Simply the Best.

Tina’s fans or just lovers of great music will be gobsmacked at just how incredible this show is.

Rebecca O’Connor grew up in Cobh, and was introduced to Tina Turner’s music through her parents as a young girl.

She immediately loved everything about Tina and knew most of her songs word perfect as a young girl.

‘When I first heard Tina it was like a volcano went off inside me. I knew then this amazing woman would influence me forever.’

She joined her first band at 17 and incorporated Tina’s songs into the band’s set list.

When she won a local karaoke competition singing a Tina Turner song, her mother entered her into the hit TV competition, European Stars In Their Eyes and she went on to take the title in front of over 33 million viewers.

Rebecca O’Connor looks and sounds like Tina Turner on stage, but she is adamant and quotes ‘There is only one Tina Turner, she was absolutely amazing and I admire and respect her so much and I hope that I can bring her power, energy and magic to each and every show I perform. To be personally endorsed by her was an absolute honour and something I will always cherish.’

Don’t miss your chance to experience Rebecca O’Connor live in Skibbereen on June 14th in this breathtaking tribute to the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll.

Tickets are on sale now from the West Cork Hotel (028) 21277 or from any member of Skibbereen Geriatric Society.