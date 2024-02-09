Rosscarbery set for night at the opera

RENOWNED Cork soprano Emma Nash will be the special guest in Rosscarbery concert in aid of Breakthrough Cancer Research.

The concert by the Cork Operatic Society takes place on Saturday February 10th at the beautiful St Fachtna’s Cathedral in Rosscarbery.

The concert’s musical director is Dr Mary G O’Brien with accompanist Antoinette Baker, and features opera choruses from Mozart, Verdi, Wagner, Gilbert and Sullivan and more.

Emma Nash is an award-winning graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and has performed across the world.

These are the first Cork Operatic Society concerts since 2020 so the society is very much looking forward to welcoming audience members back.

Last Saturday soprano Majella Cullagh performed in Youghal’s St Mary’s Collegiate Church.

Tickets are €20 and are available to book online at https://rb.gy/czaxna. Any remaining tickets will be available to buy on the night (cash only).