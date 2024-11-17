Ronan Collins on his new live show

The broadcaster and singer comes to the Everyman in Cork on Friday, November 22nd

What was life in the Showbands like?

Life in the showbands at age 26 was so exciting. I joined Dickie Rock’s Band in 1976. The peak of the Showband business had long passed but Dickie was still doing the business five nights a week.

For all the excitement, it was a gruelling lifestyle and the travelling was relentless but the couple of hours a night on stage was what made it all worthwhile. I did it for about three years and then I left the road for a life in radio!

Did it bring you to West Cork?

One of the extraordinary things about Cork was because of the size of the county, there was a huge amount of venues. I remember The Top Hat Fermoy, The Majestic Mallow, The Redbarn Youghal, The Majorca Crosshaven and then well beyond Cork City, which itself had The Arcadia and later The Stardust, there was the Lilac Enniskeane and ballrooms in Clonakilty, Bandon, Skibbereen, Macroom and of course the many carnivals which had all the bands playing in marquees. Great memories of great crowds all around Cork.

Tell us about the new show?

The ‘Showband Hits and Stories’ is an idea I’ve had for a while. It’s a look back over the Showband years from about 1960 to 1967 and we feature lots of hit songs by Brendan Bowyer and The Royal, Joe Dolan and The Drifters, Butch Moore and the Capitol, The Freshmen, Eileen Reid and The Cadets, and of course Dickie Rock and the Miami who were huge in all corners of Cork. And the stories are about the musicians in the bands, the different venues and of the dancers who supported so many of the bands and venues.

And we also include some of the bands whose light shone brightly but, for a short while!

You left Radio One after 43 years in 2022. Was that a tough decision?

I always thought it would be a tough decision to make – but in early 2022, I felt that the popularity of the show had never been greater, RTÉ were happy with everything I was doing and I was still enjoying it hugely. I’d be 70 in October, what a great time to finish! And once I told RTÉ of my decision, I really felt it was the right time and I would have the time to do other things.

I joined RTÉ Gold in March 2023 and I’m enjoying playing all the oldies every Monday to Friday from 10am to 1pm. It keeps me in touch with the listeners and reminds me that I couldn’t really just give up broadcasting!

You’re kept busy! How do you relax?

I am still busy between RTÉ Gold and live appearances. I love to play golf, though I’m not as good as I used to be. Thankfully I have more time for short breaks, at home and abroad. The best thing is having more time to spend with my grandsons, Caleb who’s nearly 10 and Ezra who’s seven. I enjoy everything I do as I have all my working

life!

• For tickets see www.everymancork.com