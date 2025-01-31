Southern Star Ltd. logo
Entertainment

Paudy Hourihane releases new two-steppin’ single

January 31st, 2025 1:00 PM

Paudy Hourihane releases new two-steppin’ single Image
Skibbereen singer songwriter Paudy Hourihane has released a lively new single, ‘Honky Tonk Two Steppin Beer Drinking Saturday Night’ which he hopes can shake up the country charts.

The musician who is known by Paudy H released the single ‘Honky Tonk Two Steppin Beer Drinking Saturday Night’, a song he worked on with top UK country songwriter Jon Philibert, whose songs have been recorded by stars like music legend Tom Jones.

Honky Tonk Two Steppin Beer Drinking Saturday Night’ was released by Paudy on January 13th and it is available on all streaming platforms.

‘It has a unique sound with echoes of vintage Cajun American country mixed in with Irish country,’ Paudy said.

