New work from Anthony Mac Carthy of De Confidence

West Cork writer, recording artist and spoken word performer Anthony Mac Carthy is back with an exciting new project – a compelling mix of literature, spoken word and music.

His latest book, The Bleeps Book (Short Spirit Version), is now available in select stores across Cork and as an eBook on Amazon.

To mark the occasion, Mac Carthy has also released a new single, Vinyl Dip: The Love Part and will be performing spoken word sets in various venues across Cork.

The Bleeps Book is an inspirational fiction piece that blends poetic storytelling with reflections on life, truth, and the human spirit.

It can also be described as a self-help, feel-good read that offers inspiration and introspection. Known for his experimental and unconventional approach to writing, Mac Carthy continues to push creative boundaries, delivering a thought-provoking and deeply personal experience.

Following his previous works – including a quirky guide to Cork for the 2005 European Capital of Culture – The Bleeps Book stands out as his most introspective work yet, distilling years of artistic exploration into a compact yet profound literary offering.

Complementing the book’s release, Mac Carthy has unveiled Vinyl Dip: The Love Part, a spoken word piece that pays homage to some of his favourite songs while intertwining themes from The Bleeps Book.

The performance incorporates vinyl album covers as props, adding a visual and nostalgic element to his recitations.

Mac Carthy will be bringing Vinyl Dip to libraries, cafes and bookshops across Cork, engaging audiences with his signature blend of storytelling and music appreciation.

Mac Carthy first gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s through his spoken word project De Confidence, a pioneering Irish act that combined spoken word with music.

Their tracks, including Dropout, Song for Luggi and Such is Life, earned airplay from respected DJs such as Dave Fanning (RTÉ 2FM), Mike Edgar (BBC Radio Ulster) and the legendary John Peel (BBC Radio1).

In addition to his literary endeavours, Mac Carthy has remained active in the music scene, recently releasing The Very Best of Anthony Mac Carthy & De Confidence, a 25-track compilation spanning his career.

Audiences will have the chance to experience Mac Carthy’s work firsthand during upcoming performances, including appearances on Vinyl Record Day and Culture Night.

These intimate sessions will see him bring The Bleeps Book and Vinyl Dip to life in unique venues across Cork.

The Bleeps Book (Short Spirit Version) is available for purchase at book shops in Clonakilty, Bantry and Skibbereen and in Cork City at Music Zone, 33 rpm and Quay Co-op book shop and online via Amazon.

For more details on his books, recordings, and upcoming performances, visit www.anthonydeconfidence.com.