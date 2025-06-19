WEST CORK band Leevy feature on next Monday’s episode of RTE series An Ghig Mhór.

The programme celebrates the joy of putting on your first big hometown gig with a renowned Irish musician mentoring up-and-coming bands, helping them to organise their first big live performanace in their hometown.

In the upcoming episode, which airs on Monday June 23rd at 8pm on RTE One, Kíla's Rónán Ó Snodaigh will mentor band Leevy from the Múscraí Gaeltacht in West Cork.

Leevy perform a unique blend of folk-rock and punk with traditional Irish undertones, and Rónán helps them organise their first big gig in their hometown.

The five-piece band, who perform a unique blend of folk rock, poetry and raucous punk with trad undertones, celebrate their roots in the West Cork Gaeltacht with a blend of ballads and fairytales. The result is a blend of songs and stories that veer between the theatre of the ancient, and the avantgarde.

Songwriter and frontman Amhlaoibh McSweeney has completed Artist Residencies in places such as Duncairn Belfast, collaborated as both a songwriter and producer with other artists (Ger Wolfe, Les Salamandas), recorded numerous EPs and singles and scored various film projects.

The group have honed their performing style at stages at Body and Soul, Electric Picnic, and venues around the country including Whelans Dublin, Dolans Limerick, Mike the Pies Kerry, The Roundy Cork City, while also having taken to the stage in continental Europe.

Cameras follow the band as they attempt to find a venue, sell tickets and deliver the performance of a lifetime. An Ghig Mhór provides a platform to new emerging Irish bands and shines a light on the hard work, creativity and dedication that goes into putting on your own gig.

An Ghig Mhor will air on Monday June 23rd at 8pm on RTE One, and is available afterwards on the RTE Player.