Magic notes from Munster Mix strike gold at Barbershop finals

A COMMUNITY-based mixed choir from West Cork were certainly ‘Feeling Good’ after winning gold at the recent Irish Association of Barbershop Singers (IABS) National Finals held in the INEC in Killarney.

Formed in 2018 by Graham Sutton and his wife, Cherry Hartsthorn, Munster Mix scored top marks in all three scoring categories in Singing, Music and Performance in what was only their second appearance at these finals.

At last year’s event, they were placed second but managed to do one better this year.

Its members come from all walks of life around Bandon and the West Cork area and meet for rehearsals every Monday evening.

The Covid lockdown didn’t deter them either from regular rehearsals and the joys of Zoom made it all possible for them to practice and more importantly keep in touch with each other.

In fact, their membership even grew during this period.

The had their first overseas trip earlier this year after being invited to attend the Spanish Association of Barbershop Singers (SABS) Convention in Calpe in Alicante. Chairman of Munster Mix, Thomas Cooney said they are delighted with their win, which saw nearly 800 singers from around the world descend in Killarney for this singing extravaganza.

‘We gained valuable experience and built our performance skills at the event in Calpe, which culminated in our success as All-Ireland champions, beating choirs from all over Ireland,’ he said.

The group faced an unpredictable obstacle when their chorus director, Cherry Hartshorn, succumbed to Covid-19 a week before the competition. Thomas and his team made a late call for Graham to step in as temporary chorus director, who was able to complete all the hard work started by Cherry.

New singers are always welcome at Munster Mix and the next intake will be in January 2024.

Munster Mix will take part in the ‘Christmas at the Cathedral’ at Saint Fin Munster mix won gold at the Irish Association of Barbershop Singers (IABS) National Finals held in the INEC in Killarney. Barre’s Cathedral on Sunday November 26th. Tickets are €26.

Munster Mix will also be hosting a charity concert in St Peter’s Church in Bandon on December 7th.

See ‘Munster Mix’ on Facebook for more details.