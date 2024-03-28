Entertainment

Joyce inspiration behind new release on modern life

March 28th, 2024 11:30 PM

Sarah O’Moore for her new single Social Paralysis’ (Photo: Instagram@ silvlens)

SINGER-songwriter Sarah O’Moore releases her single ‘Troubled Mind’ on March 29th.

Currently based in Berlin, this is the Cork singer-songwriter’s first single from her debut EP, ‘Social Paralysis’, on April 28th. 

Sarah says ‘Social Paralysis’ is inspired by James Joyce’s Dubliners, with a contemporary twist.

‘I wanted to give voice to those silenced by their own battles, shedding light on the complexities of modern life,’ said Sarah. 

‘I’ve cultivated a distinct sound that resonates deeply with me. 

‘Troubled Mind’ delves into themes of addiction, domestic strife, and the challenges faced by today’s youth, all layered over rich musical textures.’

