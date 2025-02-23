Japanese pianist Yukine Kuroki is set for Bantry show

ST BRENDAN’S Church in Bantry is set to welcome an internationally acclaimed pianist, Yukine Kuroki, for a special concert in March.

Kuroki, who has won both the Liszt Utrecht Competition and Dublin International Piano Competition in 2022, as well as being awarded third at the prestigious Rubinstein Competition in 2023, has been described as ‘a true poet at the piano, who can make you cry with a single note’.

Having started playing the piano at just three years old, and first performing with an orchestra aged seven, Kuroki has played across the world with a number of high-profile orchestras.

Kuroki will perform a number of works composed by the likes of Debussy, Bach-Busoni, Fergus Johnston, Stravinsky, Minako Tokuyama, Rachmaninoff and Kapustin.

The pianist’s Irish tour includes two dates in Cork, at MTU School of Music on March 8th, and in Bantry on March 9th.

She will also perform in the National Concert Hall in Dublin as soloist with the National Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets for Kuroki’s Bantry show are €25, available via westcorkmusic.ie