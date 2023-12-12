End of the road as Les SalAmandas 'close the door' on musical journey

ONE of West Cork’s most endearing musical duos, Les SalAmandas, have decided to ‘close the door’ on their musical journey together, much to the disappointment of their many loyal fans both here in West Cork and around the country.

Julie O’Sullivan (Ballydehob) and Colyne Laverrriere (Hostun, France), who first met while working in Budds Restaurant in Ballydehob, built up a loyal fanbase since they formed the band. However, they recently announced online that that the band will be no more after five eventful years writing and performing their own material.

‘From the first song to the first gig, from the recording of an album to the launch of it, we have been so lucky and grateful for all of it,’ they said. ‘After few months of reflection and a lot of chats we have decided to close the door on our Les SalAmandas journey. Life comes with all kind of challenges and this past year has been particularly tough.’

Julie and Colyne thanked everyone who came to their shows, who talked about them and supported them over the past number of years. ‘This adventure would not have been possible without ye.’

They thanked the team at Levis’ Bar where they played many memorable gigs and was almost their spiritual home. They also thanked their band including Amhlaoibh, Peter, Bean, and sometimes Dylan, Mick, Fiachra, Lis and Ciara.

They released their debut album, ‘There’s A Sea Between Us’ earlier this year to wide acclaim, while they also received a nomination in the Best Emerging Artist category in last year’s RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards, much to their surprise.

Fittingly enough, Les SalAmandas played their final gig in the Outback of Levis’ Bar in Ballydehob at the end of last month, raising over €700 on the night for Marymount Hospice. Many a tear was shed by those attending their last gig together.