Duo celebrate a decade of ‘Idiot Songs’

AN artful collaboration between Clonakilty based-composer and electronic music producer Justin Grounds and singer/ songwriter Pearse McGloughlin is celebrating 10 years this weekend with a special gig.

Released in 2013, Idiot Songs received acclaim across the board and the pair spent much of that year touring the live show, both in Ireland and the UK.

Taking inspiration from Dostoyevsky’s timeless novel, The Idiot, the two musicians shaped a sound that was poetic, lush and yet framed by dark, minimalist beats and glitchy textures, a collection described by the pair as ‘electronic chamber songs.’

The duo then took a hiatus from the project to both become fathers and spread their creativity into myriad other musical projects separately.

This June marks a decade since the release of the album which will see the pair reunite for a special one-off show in Justin’s spiritual home of De Barra’s in Clonakilty on Sunday June 18th.

They will also play a selection of music from their solo careers, as well as being joined by special guest vocalist Jessie Kennedy for a unique tribute to the late Mimi Parker from Low.

• Tickets €15, doors 7pm, show starts 7.15pm.