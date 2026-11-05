Country legend Garth Brooks announces two shows in Cork as part of 2027 tour

Garth Brooks has announced his return to Ireland next summer with 10 tour dates across 5 venues including two shows in Cork. The country music legend will close out his Irish tour with two concerts in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on June 18 and 19.

“This has been a dream of mine since the first time we played Ireland. Once you get a taste of how the Irish love music, you can’t play there enough,” Brooks said.

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Tickets go on sale on Thursday November 12, with the tour set to start in Belfast with two shows in Boucher Road Playing Fields on May 21 and 22. Followed by Galway’s Pearse Stadium on May 29 and 30 and Nowlan Park in Kilkenny on June 4 and 5.

The Gaelic Grounds in Limerick will host two shows on June 11 and 12 before Brooks comes to Cork to cap off the tour. He last played in the country in 2022, performing five nights in a row to a sold out Croke Park.

The shows, attended by over 400,000 people, were the first time he’d performed in the country in 25 years. It followed the disappointment in 2014 when a similar five night run was cancelled after only three shows were granted licenses.