Cork fairytale book for little eyes

THERE’s nothing better for younger readers than books with familiar places and pictures.

A book being published by O’Brien Press next month will provide a wonderful treat for little readers from Cork, are with a knowledge or interest in the ‘real’ capital!

A Cork Fairytale by illustrator Amy Louise O’Callaghan is a wonderful trip through the second city of Ireland in the company of three bears who can’t agree on the perfect presents for a special friend.

Can Goldilocks help them find gifts that are just right? The fun-filled adventure around Cork’s best-loved locations includes trips to Shandon Tower, Fitzgerald’s Park, the English Market, the Everyman theatre.

The intrepid travellers also venture further afield – to Blarney, Cobh and Blackrock Castle.

A regular visitor to West Cork, Amy Louise says she is inspired by everything from mythology and folktales to her favourite animated films, and hopes people like her characters and worlds as much as she does.

'I had been originally approached by O’Brien Press who have a series of fairytales in different Irish cities, asking if I would be interested in trying to write a Goldilocks tale in Cork,' says Amy Louise.

'My personal interest definitely helped when I was writing the story, as I was able to analyse what I like about certain stories and what I’d want to include.

While this book is based in Cork city, Amy Louise is a frequent visitor to West Cork and Rosscarbery, where her partner is from.

'My favourite thing about West Cork is the beaches, particularly the Warren in Rosscarbery,' she says.

A Cork Fairytale is her first book and the hardcover beautifully-drawn tale will be published in May, priced €12.99. More info here.

Follow Amy Louise on Instagram, X, TikTok.