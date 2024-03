WHILE Bill Maybury’s face adorned Times Square in New York last week as part of a Spotify campaign, his collaborator and friend Cian Ducrot was also celebrating.

The Passage West singer, whose debut album Victory topped both the UK and Ireland charts last year, was voted RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year winner for his song Heaven.

The RTÉ Choice Music Awards took place in Vicar Street and Cian’s song was selected from a shortlist of 10 by a public vote in Ireland.