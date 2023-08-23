Bill’s hard work with Cian Ducrot pays off on Victory

THE hard work has paid off for Ballineen songwriter and musician Bill Maybury, after two of his songs featured on the No 1 album by another fellow Corkman, Cian Ducrot.

Cian’s debut album Victory was released last week and debuted at the top of the Irish album charts. Bill could not be more excited for his friend. Speaking to The Southern Star, Bill said it feels amazing to have written two songs on Cian’s album.

‘I wrote Everyone Who Falls in Love (has someone else they’re thinking of) and Hurt When You Hurt Me and working with Cian is a dream,’ said Bill.

‘He’s such a star and I’m so grateful to be along for the ride. The fact we’re both from Cork makes it special too.’

Bill’s songwriting career is certainly on the up and was cemented late last year when he signed his first publishing deal in a joint venture between Sony Music Publishing UK and Songhouse Music.

His songwriting credits already include songs for Ryan Mack, Kenzie, Fia Moon and Ewan Mainwood. In fact, he co-wrote Kenzie’s latest song Anatomy with Lenii and Eiza Murphy. Other singles he co-wrote include Falling Out of Love by Lost Romantic and Worst Case Scenario by Nico De Andrea featuring Julia.

He spent a period in LA with Crush Music before re-locating to London to pursue his dream career in the music industry. And he hasn’t forgotten his roots, as he visited St Mary’s Central School in Enniskeane to speak to the children of 5th sand 6th class about his songwriting experience.

Meanwhile, Cian Ducrot, who hails from Passage West, has had a stellar short few years so far releasing chart hits like I’ll be Waiting, For You, All For You and Part of Me.