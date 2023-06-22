Tell me about ... being inspired by homeplaces

Ardfield’s Alan Tobin is touring Irish lighthouses this summer to raise money for the RNLI. On August 3rd, he’ll perform on the new Cape Clear ferry to The Fastnet

Tell us about your new single?

My new single From The Eastern Shore is a tribute to my dad (Dan Tobin) and my homeland, Ardfield, also known as ‘The Mountain.’ The song captures the memories of my younger years spent fishing with my dad from a boat, that he built himself, at dawn and dreaming of rock ‘n’ roll or footballing for Cork. In promoting the new single, I will be touring to six iconic lighthouses dubbed ‘The Little Lighthouse Tour’ which will include a live music event that will circumnavigate The Fastnet Rock on board the ferry, Carraig Aonair. I will be fundraising for the RNLI throughout the tour.

What can we expect on the Fastnet tour?

Oh, it’s going to be so special. As part of the Skibbereen Arts Festival and ‘The Little Lighthouse Tour’, we are calling the event The Wind That Round The Fastnet Sweeps.

Just think about it – a beautiful summer’s evening, some sweet atmospheric folk music all the while cruising towards The Fastnet rock!

The special guests will be Les SalAmandas and Justin Grounds. The event will be a fundraiser for the Baltimore branch of the RNLI.

What else are you working on at the moment?

Rehearsing for ‘The Little Lighthouse Tour’ and working on new LOWmountain material, my band with other West Cork musicians. For tickets see the Skibberren Arts Festival site.