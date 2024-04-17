Bambie Thug ‘a pro-Palestinian voice’ at upcoming Eurovision

MACROOM native Bambie Thug has rejected calls that Ireland should boycott the Eurovision, over Israel’s inclusion in the competition.

In a collective statement released on Instagram, the non-binary artist said that ‘in light of the current situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and particularly in Gaza, and in Israel, we do not feel comfortable being silent.’

The statement released with eight other Eurovision entrants, including the UK’s Olly Alexander, continued: ‘It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages. We stand united against all forms of hate, including antisemitism and islamophobia.’

Bambie and the other entrants who are due to perform in the contest next month in Malmo, Sweden said: ‘We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy.’

In addition to the collective artist statement, the former pupil of St Mary’s Secondary School, who is now based in London, said that personally they wanted ‘to emphasise that my stance on double standards remains firm.’

‘As an Irish person with a shared history of occupation and a queer individual, I cannot and will not remain silent,’ they said.

‘I am aware of the calls to withdraw, but stepping back now would mean one less pro-Palestinian voice at the contest. My heart and solidarity has and always will lie with the oppressed, and I remain committed to supporting and using my platform to raise awareness and advocate for change.’ The post got over 6,900 likes. Israel’s Eden Golan will perform Hurricane — originally titled October Rain — at this year’s Eurovision. Some believe the song references the victims of Hamas’s October attack on southern Israel. However, the track was scrutinised and deemed eligible to compete.

The first Eurovision semi-final takes place on Tuesday May 7th and Bambie will perform fourth. Israel will perform during the second semi-final on May 9th. The final takes place on May 11th.