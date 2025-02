Baltimore Swimming Pool has organised a Table Quiz fundraiser, which will take place at Bushe’s Bar in Baltimore at 8pm on Thursday, February 27th.

One of the organisers told The Southern Star that they have organised some ‘mega raffle prizes’ including two €100 vouches for the duty-free shop in Cork Airport, one of the event sponsors.

There will be lots of other valuable vouchers and hampers to be won on the night.

The organisers are still accepting teams, price €10 per person.