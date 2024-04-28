A ‘symphony of horror’ for Fastnet Film Festival

AS part of Fastnet Film Festival’s focus on Horror, the classic Dracula movie Nosferatu will screen at the Holy Trinity Church on Colla Road, in Schull on Thursday May 23rd.

It will be accompanied by a new live score composed by Irene Buckley and Linda Buckley, performed by Rhoda Dullea on organ, Ilse de Ziah on cello and Karen Dervan on viola.

This extraordinary event originally premiered at Union Chapel London for the Organ Reframed Festival in 2016 and was hailed by Fluid Radio UK as ‘an experience like nothing else, a cinematic and musical experience bound together as one, like Nosferatu and the victim.

It was a symphony of horror’. A masterpiece of early horror cinema, recently restored,the 1922 silent movie Nosferatu still has the power to capture and terrify audiences over 100 years after its creation.

Renowned Cork composers Irene and Linda Buckley present the film with their immersive score, incorporating the gothic sound world of the pipe organ at the Holy Trinity Church on Colla Road in Schull, with viola, cello and electronics.

Directed by FW Murnau and inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Nosferatu introduces Count Orlok, a vampire terrifying a German town.

This iconic adaptation, marked by Max Schreck’s chilling performance, pioneered atmospheric and visual storytelling within the genre of horror.

Tickets will go on sale following the Cinematographers’ Party and Programme Reveal at The Crane Lane Theatre on Thursday May 2nd.