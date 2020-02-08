LIVE: Election 2020 - The boxes are open!

Welcome to the Southern Star's 2020 General Election Live Blog. We'll be posting updates from each of the three count centres (Clonakilty, Mallow and Nemo) across all platforms, with video and up-to-the-minute results and tallies.

13:23pm

CORK SOUTH WEST:

Deputy Returning Officer Jerome O'Sullivan is estimating the valid poll will be close to 44,000 which, means the quote will be about 11,000 and the first count results should be in around teatime.

12:42pm

CORK SOUTH WEST:

Michael Collins is expected to top the poll in Cork South West and he spoke to our reporter Jackie Keogh.

12:05pm

CORK SOUTH WEST:

Cllr Holly Cairns (SD) is said to be polling 8 to 10% in the eastern part of the CSW constituency, which puts her in with a chance to take the third seat. #CSW #GE2020 #SSGE20 #CorkSouthWest #WestCork pic.twitter.com/JApmlYp9cj — Jackie Keogh (@KeoghJackie) February 9, 2020

11:49am

CORK SOUTH CENTRAL:

11:31am

CORK NORTH WEST:

It's looking like no change in Cork North West with 87 % all tallies counted with Moynihan A (FF) 8,290, Creed (FG) 7,419, Moynihan M (FF) 7,305, O'Shea (FG) 6,100 #GE2020 #GE20 #SSGE202 #CorkNorthWest #CorkNW #westcork — The Southern Star (@SouthernStarIRL) February 9, 2020

11:11am

CORK SOUTH WEST:

Some views from the count centre in Clonakilty:

10:59am

CORK SOUTH CENTRAL (@Nemo Rangers)

The count continuing at Nemo Rangers where the Cork South Central votes are being scrutinised.

10:55am

CORK NORTH WEST:

10:53am

CORK SOUTH WEST:

First time GE candidate, Cllr Holly Cairns (SD), said: ‘A three week campaign isn’t ideal for a new candidate but I’m hoping for change.’ #CSW#GE2020#SSGE20#CorkSouthWest pic.twitter.com/3ahCq7cxBM — The Southern Star (@SouthernStarIRL) February 9, 2020

10:45am

CORK SOUTH WEST:

10:42am

CORK SOUTH WEST:

Early indications are that Michael Collins (Ind) will be returned in Cork South West with a quota and a half. #CSW #GE2020 #SSGE20 #CorkSouthWest pic.twitter.com/23UhjVbi2U — The Southern Star (@SouthernStarIRL) February 9, 2020

10:38am:

CORK SOUTH CENTRAL

WITH early boxes open Sinn Fein could hang on to their two seats in Cork North Central and Cork South Central with early tallies showing their two candidates, Thomas Gould and sitting TD, Donnchadh O Laoghaire both polling well.

About 20pc of boxes are open in both. O Laoghaire pipped Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin in one box in Turner’s Cross – Micheal’s home suburb.

Overall, Martin’s seat looks safe as does Coveney’s.

9:57am:

MALLOW (Cork North West)

And we’re off! Boxes being opened here at Mallow GAA complex by students from Davis College and the counting begins for Cork North West #GE2020 #CorkNorthWest #GE20 #corknw #corknw pic.twitter.com/WaXlKFzhMQ — The Southern Star (@SouthernStarIRL) February 9, 2020

9:49am:

CORK SOUTH WEST: The counting is continuing a pace here in Cork South West and tallymen are busy with Lombard, Collins and Cairns polling well in the early boxes.

9am:

CLONAKILTY The Cork South West boxes are open and deputy returning officer Jerome O'Sullivan has announced that the total electorate in Cork South West is 69,127 - up 5,544 on the 2016 figure

16.31

Interesting sign placement in Kilcoe

16.15

Voter in Kilcoe tells us she voted in Kilcoe at 4.15. Quiet now but clerk says it has been busy. First voter was there at 7am.

13.37

Met Eireann has issued a Level Orange severe weather alert (wind) for Cork. Valid until 12pm Sunday.

13.00

SHERKIN: Voting has been strong on Sherkin with people wanting to get it done early, ahead of the storm. A good few people coming in especially to vote. Polling is due to finish around 2.30 with the last ferry at 3. No ferry tomorrow.

12.45

NEWCESTOWN: Slow start at Newcestown Polling Station this morning but picking up now. Weather conditions are getting bad and might affect turn out as it’s expected to get worse later.

12.03

No traffic congestion in Rosscarbery square but steady flow of voters

11.44

Reporter Jackie Keogh has been out and about speaking to voters this morning

Reporter @KeoghJackie has been out and about this morning speaking to voters as #GE2020 got underway pic.twitter.com/mVoA8urm7N — The Southern Star (@SouthernStarIRL) February 8, 2020

11.41

Steady flow of voters at Skibbereen Courthouse despite stormy weather. Estimated 15% turnout so far.

11.33

There has always been a Fine Gael seat in West Cork since the foundation of the party, apart from one brief interruption in 1957. Could this Saturday’s election see another shock for the party in the home of General Michael Collins? Editor Con Downing asks the question.

11.07 Cork South West

Ever wondered what goes in to organising an election count? Struggling to get to grips with Ireland's PR voting system? This interview with Cork's Deputy Returning Officer Jerome O'Sullivan by news editor Siobhan Cronin is a must-watch.

11.03

Vera O’Leary and Daniel O’Driscoll took five minutes out of their busy day at Field’s to cast their votes at the Skibbereen Polling Station.



10.50

CAHERAGH: Very brisk turnout for early morning with over 9% having voted in the village by 10.40. There were even two people queuing up at 06.58 for the polling station to open en route to Dublin for the rugby.

10.40

SKIBBEREEN: Town Hall - Staff are reporting that it is 'tipping away nicely' here in Skibbereen this morning with plenty of voters coming in and out.

10.37

DURRUS: Voting is reported to be brisk in the polling station on Sheep's Head. 'Good turnout so far,' report the staff.

09:33 Cork South West

This is an interesting Twitter thread from Ciarán O'Driscoll about the Cork South West constituency:

?⬜️A thread on my predictions for Cork South-West. #CSW ??I have moved my vote to Dublin South-Central in 2019, but I'm still fascinated by voting patterns in my original constituency. #DSC ?️I'm going to walk us through a few things about the constituency first. #GE2020 1/ pic.twitter.com/LKfwZCA5AL — Ciarán O' Driscoll (@bearaboi) February 7, 2020

09:23 Cork South West

Looking for more information on your candidates? Emma Connolly asked each of the Cork South West candidates some non-political questions. These are the ones who responded.

09:01 Cork South West

Can't decide who to vote for? This breakdown by our editor Con Downing is worth a watch and gives a feel for all the candidates in Cork South West.

--

And they're off. Polling stations are open across Cork South West, Cork North West and Cork South Central as voting gets underway in the 2020 General Election. Polling stations will remain open until 10pm.

In Cork South West there are two outgoing TDs - Mchael Collins (Ind) and Margaret Murphy O'Mahony (FF) - seeking re-election in the three-seater constituency.

The decision of Jim Daly (FG) to step down means there will be at least one new TD returned to the 33rd Dáil but with 12 candidates in the field there could be a bigger than expected shake-up.

Paddy Power makes Michael Collins favourite to top the poll with odds of 1/6. Margaret Murphy O'Mahony is 1/4 followed by Christopher O'Sullivan (FF) at odds of 4/11. Sen. Tim Lombard (FG) is next in the betting priced at 8/15.

