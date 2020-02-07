Derry Girls, Graham Norton and Margot Robbie are big hits with our candidates

With just days to go to polling, EMMA CONNOLLY asked each of the Cork South West candidates some non-political questions. These are the ones who responded:

Holly Cairns, Social Democrats

Last film you saw/ book you read/ Netflix series you watched? The Southern Star Election podcast/ Madame Politician by Martina Fitzgerald/ Knock Down the House (Documentary on Alexandria Ocasio Cortez).

What three things will we always find in your fridge?

Milk, leftovers and jars of FF/FG empty promises.

What keeps you awake at night? Recounts.

Tell us something about you no one knows? I’m in the Guinness Book of Records.

Who is your ‘free pass’ celebrity date? The O’Donovan brothers.

Late Late Show or Graham Norton? Graham Norton (Ryan can’t vote for me).

Margaret Murphy O’Mahony, Fianna Fáil

Last film you saw/ book you read/ Netflix series you watched? Taken/The Reunion by Roisin Meaney/House of Cards.

Three things we’ll always find in your fridge? Cheese, milk, low fat yogurt.

What keeps you awake at night? Nothing.

Tell us one thing about you that no one knows?

I’m a huge animal lover.

Who is your ‘free pass’ celebrity date? Liam Neeson.

Late Late or Graham Norton?

Late Late Show.

Tim Lombard, Fine Gael

Last film you saw/ book you read/ Netflix series you watched? Frozen 2/ The Hurlers/ Derry Girls.

Three things we’ll always find in your fridge? Milk, yogurt, salami.

What keeps you awake at night? Paddy Power election odds.

Tell us one thing about you that no one knows?

My middle name is Rex.

Who is your ‘free pass’ celebrity date? New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinta Ardern.

Late Late Show or Graham Norton? Graham Norton.

Kevin O’Connor, People Before Profit

Last film you saw/book you read/ series you watched on Netflix? The Irishman/Adults in the room by Yanis Varoufakis/The Witcher.

What three things will we always find in your fridge?

Copious amounts of West Cork cheeses and yogurt. Spinach and pesto.

What keeps you awake at night? I practise a few well-being techniques. I sleep soundly.

Tell us something about you no one knows? There’s not much about me no one knows. I’m an open book. I have a tendency to over share from time to time (ya I’m one of those).

Who is your ‘free pass’ celebrity date? Would have to be Emilia Clarke.

Late Late Show or Graham Norton? Graham Norton.

Karen Coakley, Fine Gael

Last film you saw/book you read/ series you watched on Netflix? Downtown Abbey/Kieran McCarthy’s Something in the Water/No Netflix

What three things will we always find in your fridge?

Dubliner Cheese, Baileys, Irish butter.

What keeps you awake at night? Rather who … My dog ‘Spot’ (when he wants to be left out to pee).

Tell us something about you no one knows?

My middle name is Marie.

Who is your ‘free pass’ celebrity date? He’s not a celebrity and I’m not telling you!

Late Late Show or Graham Norton? Graham Norton, have to support the West Cork connection.

Bernadette Connolly, Green Party

Last film you saw/ book you read/ series you watched on Netflix?

Brooklyn/ East West Street by Phillipe Sands/No Netflix.

What three things will we always find in your fridge?

Sundried tomatoes, cheese and milk.

What keeps you awake at night? Worrying about how little time we have to heal our climate and nature and give the next generations a better legacy.

Tell us something about you no one knows? When I was six, at my aunt’s wedding, I survived running through the main glass doors of the West Cork Hotel with just a scratch.

Who is your ‘free pass’ celebrity date?

Toss up between Aidan Quinn or Gabriel Byrne.

Late Late Show or Graham Norton? Graham Norton.

Michael Collins, Independent

Last film you saw/film you read/ series you watched on Netflix? Indiana Jones Temple of Doom/For Ava by Vera Twomey/House of Cards.

What three things will we always find in your fridge?

Coke Zero, Gubbeen cheese, Glenilen yogurt.

What keeps you awake at night? With the little time I get to sleep, it means I sleep soundly at night.

Tell us something about you no one knows?

I am an Arsenal supporter, for my sins.

Who is your ‘free pass’ celebrity date? Julia Roberts.

Late Late Show or Graham Norton? The Late Late Show.

Paul Hayes, Sinn Féin

Last film you saw/film you read/ series you watched on Netflix?

Star Wars/The One Thing by Gary Keller/No Netflix.

What three things will we always find in your fridge?

Cheese - probably Dubliner, cherry tomatoes and milk – my eldest boy is like a calf, goes through gallons of it!

What keeps you awake at night? Thinking about some of the constituents I’m dealing with, usually dire housing situations.

Tell us something about you no one knows?

I played music when I was younger with St. Patrick’s Brass Band in Clon.

Who is your ‘free pass’ celebrity date? Not sure I’d have a free pass, but I’d beg for forgiveness after instead, if Margot Robbie fancied meeting up for a coffee!

Late Late Show or Graham Norton?

Bandon man Graham Norton.

