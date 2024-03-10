Editorial

Be thankful for the RNLI

March 10th, 2024 10:30 AM

THE RNLI this week celebrated 200 years of saving lives around the coasts of Ireland the UK.

The largely volunteer-led organisation is a testament to the selflessness of those who sign up to be part of this crucial service, which is at the heart of so many coastal communities – and a few inland lakeside ones, too.

There is no better sacrifice than for a man or woman to give up their spare time – and sometimes their working hours too – to help to rescue or search for someone needing help.

They are putting their owns lives at risk in an effort to help save someone else’s.

We should all take a few minutes this week to thank them for their dedication and fearlessness.

*****

