Walk-in vaccination clinic in Bantry  

Walk-in vaccinations will be available in Bantry on Bank Holiday Monday (October 25th).

Anyone eligible for a Pfizer BioNtech vaccine can receive a first or second dose without an appointment at the walk-in clinic in the Bantry Primary Care Centre (new centre) 1pm-4pm.

The clinics will be open to any eligible person aged 12 or over. Anyone aged between 12 and 15 years must be accompanied by an adult, and will need the consent of a parent or guardian before vaccination.

Those attending for either a first or second dose should check hse.ie to make sure they are eligible and that they bring all necessary documentation eg those hoping to receive a second dose should bring proof of their first dose vaccination (eg their vaccination card) and photo ID.

For anyone waiting for a second dose, it does not matter where you received your first dose – in other words, if you received your first dose with your GP, in a pharmacy or another vaccination centre, you can still attend.

Gabrielle O’Keeffe, head of service for health & wellbeing with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, said there has been a keen flow of people attending our walk-in clinics: ‘We have seen an increase in numbers attending our walk in vaccination clinics. It is very encouraging to see members of the public avail of their vaccine at this stage in the process. We know the importance of this vaccine and how effective it has been in protecting us from Covid-19. While we are experiencing a rise in the daily rates of infection we encourage anyone still to get their vaccine to come along to one of our listed centres this October Bank Holiday weekend. You can walk in, meet with our friendly staff who are very helpful and are there to reassure you.’