Thinking caps on for grads!

THINKING caps were put on by the staff of Drinagh Community Pre-School recently when they realised that, due to Covid-19, their annual pre-school graduation could not go ahead.

Realising that the young students would be hugely disappointed to miss out on the day’s ceremony at the playgroup, they found an alternative: the ceremony would come to them.

‘We decided to ask parents would they be interested in us – the pre-school teachers – visiting each home,’ explained Noelle O’Driscoll, pre-school leader and playgroup manager.

Of course the parents, and students, were thrilled and so pre-school teachers Noelle O’Driscoll, MaryAnn Tobin, Tracy Jennings and Cleidi Ayres Portas visited each family individually.

‘We had seven children graduating,’ she pointed out. ‘They were Alice O’Donovan, twins Kevin and Sophia Hodnett, Ríona Young, Eoghan Hegarty, Fionn Connolly and Tadhg Murphy.’

Noelle was delighted to see all the happy faces once more, when the graduation photos came through.