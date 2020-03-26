Local Link evening services on Door to Door routes suspended

Local Link Cork evening services on door-to-door routes are to be suspended, effective immediately.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has confirmed that public transport services will continue to run and all other Local Link services will continue, with regular updates to be provided over the coming days.

Local Link is working with local authorities, agencies, community and volunteer groups, the GAA, and An Garda Síochána to ensure that vulnerable members of the community can avail of a trusted and coordinated support services over the coming weeks and months.

Margaret Malone, Rural Transport Programme Manager said: 'We would like to thank everybody working to keep Local Link operating, and we ask our passengers in Cork to work together as we try to reduce the spread of Covid-19'.

Further information on Local Link visit www.Locallink.ie