Keelan’s poster was an egg-cellent show of gratitude!

A NINE-year-old boy has made a poster thanking all the businesses that are open in his village for working so hard during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Keelan O’Neill Browne, a third class pupil at St Mary’s School in Enniskeane, has had a great reaction to the poster he made with the help of mum, Ceara, who posted it online.

Ceara said that Keelan came up with the idea himself.

‘He just wanted to thank everybody in the village for staying open during this crisis and we said it would be a nice thing to do,’ said Ceara.

‘He is still getting homework to do while schools are closed but this was a lot more fun to do. I just posted it on my Facebook page and then I had some of the businesses asking me if they could share it too.’

Keelan said he was delighted with the response to his poster which he worked on for a few hours and included local businesses like Enniskeane Post Office, Scannell’s Pharmacy, O’Riordan’s Pharmacy and the two Centra stores in Enniskeane and Ballineen.

‘I made it because all these shops and businesses are open and they are working hard so we can do our shopping there.

My mum helped me with the lettering for some of the brands and we also thanked the Irish Red Cross and the ambulance service,’ said Keelan, who said he misses school and his classmates.

Keelan’s kind and thoughtful gesture is to be rewarded by the team at Scannell’s Pharmacy, who have told Ceara that they have an Easter Egg waiting for him as a thank you for making the poster.