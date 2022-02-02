Covid-19 Wednesday: 5,940 new cases via PCR, 92 deaths in the past week

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5,940 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The number who have confirmed via antigen will not be released until tomorrow's figures are published.

In addition, yesterday 6,620 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

There has been a total of 6,228 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 92 deaths newly notified in the past week (since last Wednesday).

As of 8am today, 630 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 65 are in ICU.