Covid-19 Wednesday: 5 deaths, 227 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,102 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 8th December, the HPSC has been notified of 227 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 74,900* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

98 are men / 129 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

70 in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 19 in Limerick,14 in Louth, 14 in Kilkenny and the remaining 84 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

As of 2pm today 224 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There were 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘Today we have seen 8 new admissions to ICU, the most in a 24-hour period since the spring time.’

‘Covid-19 is still an extremely infectious disease which has the potential to lead to hospitalisation and even ICU admissions.

‘Ireland has managed to suppress Covid-19 to the lowest incidence levels in the EU in recent weeks. We have managed to keep up our safe behaviours and worked to protect each other throughout the pandemic.

‘If we do not continue to suppress the disease through the actions we have learned over recent months, we will very quickly see a surge in infections leading to an increase in hospitalisations, ICU admissions and, tragically, deaths.

‘We are actively planning to begin vaccinating people in early 2021. We cannot afford to drop our guard now.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 9 confirmed case. The figure of 74,900 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 08 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 08Dec2020) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (25Nov2020 to 08Dec2020) New Cases during last 14 days (25Nov2020 to 08Dec2020) Ireland 227 79.5 3,788 Donegal 26 226.8 361 Kilkenny 14 191.5 190 Louth 14 153.6 198 Limerick 19 135.5 264 Monaghan 5 123.8 76 Carlow <5 121.2 69 Wicklow <5 114.4 163 Dublin 70 93.9 1,265 Tipperary <5 80.2 128 Longford <5 78.3 32 Waterford 8 78.3 91 Mayo 7 75.9 99 Offaly <5 68 53 Cavan 7 63 48 Galway 10 58.1 150 Laois <5 54.3 46 Roscommon <5 51.1 33 Kildare 7 50.3 112 Meath 10 49.2 96 Clare 0 32 38 Sligo 0 30.5 20 Cork 5 28.6 155 Kerry <5 27.1 40 Wexford 7 24 36 Westmeath 0 22.5 20 Leitrim 0 15.6 5

