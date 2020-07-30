Covid-19 Thursday: 1 death, 85 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that one patient diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland has died.

There has now been a total of 1,763* Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 29th July, the HPSC has been notified of 85 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 26,027 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

53 cases are men / 32 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

26 cases are located in Kildare, 18 in Dublin, 11 in Clare, 9 in Laois, 7 in Limerick, 4 in Meath and the remainder are spread across 7 other counties.

39% of today’s cases are associated with close contacts of a confirmed case

Half are associated with outbreaks

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Thursday 30th July) to review Ireland’s response and preparedness to Cov id-19.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; 'Today’s figures demonstrate how quickly Covid-19 can remerge in our country.

'We are now at a crucial point in our response to Covid-19. Over the coming days it is vital that everyone continues to avoid large crowds, physically distance, wear face coverings where appropriate and wash hands regularly.

“Cvoid-19 is extremely infectious and no one is immune. Follow public health advice and stay vigilant.”

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET irish epidemiological modelling advisory group, said; 'Over a two-day period Ireland moved from a relatively stable epidemiology to a significant pattern connected to outbreaks. We now need to be really careful and adhere to public health advice so we do not further spread the virus. We must remain vigilant to the disease if we are to control it at this point.'

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, consultant psychiatrist and integrated care lead, HSE; 'In order to maintain health services in areas outside of COVID-19, suppression of the disease in the community is paramount. By protecting yourself from th edisease you are contributing to a patient’s ability to access other services. Protect our health service by following public health advice and stay safe from COVID-19.'

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

